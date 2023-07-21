One Day In July LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 651.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 393,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

