One Day In July LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 769,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,327 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 346,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,490,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

