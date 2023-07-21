One Day In July LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after buying an additional 251,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,390,000 after purchasing an additional 83,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,172,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,956,000 after purchasing an additional 173,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,937. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.24. 510,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,226. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $119.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.