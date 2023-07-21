Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.58

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$77.58 and last traded at C$77.32, with a volume of 23133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Onex from C$70.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.93.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

