Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Lowered by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Open Text makes up 17.5% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 5.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth about $4,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 696,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Open Text by 12.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 237,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.