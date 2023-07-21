Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

