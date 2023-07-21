OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 2.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 472,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,345,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

