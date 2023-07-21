Oppenheimer Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $220.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $176.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.73. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.