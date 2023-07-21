Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

