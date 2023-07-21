Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.45 and last traded at $92.88. 1,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.07.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

