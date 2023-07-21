Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$10.25 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Osisko Development Stock Up 0.2 %

Osisko Development stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,026. The company has a market cap of C$479.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.40. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.0200938 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

