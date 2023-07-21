Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.95 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.41.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

