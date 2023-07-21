Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $279.01 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,469,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,663,925 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Occidental Petroleum worth $279,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 3,005,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.