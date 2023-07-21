Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after buying an additional 379,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

