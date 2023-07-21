Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $64.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $742.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

