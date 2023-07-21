Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 223,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in XPO by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

NYSE XPO opened at $68.48 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

