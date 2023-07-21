Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 344,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

