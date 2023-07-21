Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.9 %

FCN stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.