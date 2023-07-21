Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,628 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.0% in the first quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 101.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

