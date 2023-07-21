Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 283 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $298.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

