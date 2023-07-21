Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

