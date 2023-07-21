Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after buying an additional 93,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

