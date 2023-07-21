Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

