Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

CHRW stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.