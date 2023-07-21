Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,390,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $287.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.26.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

