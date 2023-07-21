Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$32.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.49. 217,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.45.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

