Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Up 4.8%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.17. 45,138,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9,113% from the average session volume of 489,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.71) by ($4.81). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

