Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Up 4.8%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.17. 45,138,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9,113% from the average session volume of 489,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Panbela Therapeutics
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.