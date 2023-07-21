Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.58.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.