Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $18.00 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

