PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Hits $16.27 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

