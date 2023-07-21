PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Announces Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.
PBCO Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.40. PBCO Financial has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.35.
PBCO Financial Company Profile
