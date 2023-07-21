PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Announces Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

PBCO Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.40. PBCO Financial has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

PBCO Financial Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

