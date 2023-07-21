PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $69,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after buying an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 758,163 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDC Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $853,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.