PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,694 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 18.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PDD were worth $170,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura increased their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. 2,492,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,201,457. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

