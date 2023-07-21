PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 5,140 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

