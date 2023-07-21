PDS Planning Inc Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $339.61 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

