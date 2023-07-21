PDS Planning Inc Buys New Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.