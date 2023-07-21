PDS Planning Inc Invests $128,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

