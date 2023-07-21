PDS Planning Inc Makes New $290,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $810.51 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $816.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $759.56 and a 200-day moving average of $725.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

