PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.