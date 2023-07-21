PDS Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 1,837 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS VSGX opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.