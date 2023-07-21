PDS Planning Inc Takes $201,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

