PDS Planning Inc Takes $220,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,315,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

