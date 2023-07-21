PDS Planning Inc Takes $238,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

NYSE:HUM opened at $447.41 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

