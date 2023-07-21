PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $395.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $496.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.46 and a 200 day moving average of $359.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

