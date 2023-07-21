PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $26.78 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.