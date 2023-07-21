Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.37

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 11864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

