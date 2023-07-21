Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after buying an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

