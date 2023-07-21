Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.
WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
