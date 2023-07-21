Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.