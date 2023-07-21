Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

