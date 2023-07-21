Phunware Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 7,479 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,174% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

Phunware Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,714,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,604. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Phunware had a negative net margin of 203.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.83%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Phunware from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Phunware by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phunware by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More

